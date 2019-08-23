Home Sport Other

Ministry convenes first meeting to validate Archery Association of India’s transitory panel

The sports ministry is set to hold the first meeting to form a transitory committee to run the affairs of the Archery Association of India.

Published: 23rd August 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 08:07 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The sports ministry is set to hold the first meeting to form a transitory committee to run the affairs of the Archery Association of India. As reported by this newspaper last week, the sports ministry has forwarded the names of the transitory committee to be confirmed during its meeting on Friday. 

The ministry has sent a circular to all stakeholders — IOA president Narinder Batra, and heads of the two factions BFP Rao and Virender Sachdeva to be available for a meeting a day ahead of the August 24 deadline. Indian Olympic Association and World Archery had already formed ad hoc committee before the Delhi High Court order.

The IOA threatened to go to Supreme Court challenging the order as it believed government interference was not allowed according to the International Olympic Council Charter. However, the ministry was quite clear that they would go by the HC order. 

It has been learnt that a committee has been formed on the lines of the World Archery and IOA, except that of the IOA representative. According to the ministry’s letter on Thursday, they have invited the IOA president instead of secretary, who was in the IOA’s ad hoc committee. Whether or not the name will be changed, needs to be seen. As of now the IOA will be represented by the IOA president.

According to an official, tomorrow’s meeting would recommend the name of the chairman of the committee — former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir BD Ahmad. The other members are likely to be IOA president, TOPS director R Rajagopalan, Rao and Sachdeva.

Fit India committee

A committee comprising government officials, members of IOA, national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters has been formed to advise the government on the “Fit India Movement”, which will be launched by PM Narendra Modi on August 29.

The campaign aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives, a statement said. The 28-member committee, which will be under the chairmanship of sports minister Kiren Rijiju, comprises of 12 members from the government, including secretaries of Sports, Secondary Education, Ayush and Youth Affairs, among others.

