Home Sport Other

Kiren Rijiju asked IOA to come back after meeting Commonwealth Games Federation chief: Narinder Batra

IOA president Narinder Batra met Rijiju on Friday along with Boxing Federation of India chief Ajay Singh.

Published: 24th August 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to meet him again after talking to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief on the proposal to boycott the 2022 CWG for dropping shooting.

IOA president Narinder Batra met Rijiju on Friday along with Boxing Federation of India chief Ajay Singh.

"We discussed on the CWG 2022 participation/boycott issue. The Hon'ble minister heard up patiently and asked us to meet with the president of CGF who has offered to come to India to meet with the president and secretary-general of the IOA and then have another meeting with the Hon'ble minister with the outcome," Batra said.

In protest against the exclusion of shooting, the IOA had proposed a boycott of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and sought the government's approval.

In its Executive Board meeting in June, the CGF left out shooting from the 2022 Birmingham Games while recommending the inclusion of three new sports.

The sport has featured in every Commonwealth Games since 1966 with the exception of Edinburgh 1970.

The CGF, on its part, had said it would want India to participate wholeheartedly in 2022 and look forward to meeting the IOA officials regarding the issue over the coming months.

The CGF had taken the position that it was the host nation's prerogative to decide the fate of shooting, which has always been an optional sport in the CWG.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Narinder Batra Commonwealth Games Federation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp