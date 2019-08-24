Testing times for India after WADA sanction

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The suspension of National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi is not a decision that has been taken overnight.

It is a process, and like all processes, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has been following the fortunes of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) since last September. WADA officials visited the laboratory then and were not satisfied with quite a few things. Among them were quality control, standard operating procedure and Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry (IRMS) machine. Lack of a qualified person to operate the machine too seems to be a factor. In another visit this May, the team was again not satisfied.

The sports ministry felt that it was not right of WADA to have slapped a suspension on NDTL, despite it taking corrective measures. It is learnt that there were around 47 points that WADA had raised concerns about, and 43 of them had been resolved completely. The other four were about to be.

It is understood that top ministry officials were in touch with WADA, and they tried to reason it out with them; even offering to not use the IRMS machine if needed. NDTL had already taken corrective measures on the quality management system and standard operating procedure front.

Apparently, all the updated reports were sent to WADA and were explained, but the world body is yet to respond. Also the ministry has invited WADA to take stock of the situation, but it said that only by next January can officials can be sent.

The sports ministry says it is working overtime to get the suspension revoked. “It usually takes three to four months to compile IRMS data. But we will do it in the next 10-14 days and appeal,” sports secretary RS Julaniya, also the CEO of NDTL, told this newspaper. The ministry is baffled by WADA’s suspension as it will not force the government to take minimalist approach for sample-collection and testing. It is understood that the budget will not be revised to get testings done abroad, as costs incurred could be at least $200-$250 (`14,300-17,900).

“Our priority will be to test elite athletes first. We have already reached our target of 3,000 tests, and we were planning to take it to 5,000, and then even 10,000. With the suspension, it will not be possible,” explained Julaniya. “We have been against doping and this suspension will be detrimental for keeping the sport clean.”

The ministry is yet to identify a laboratory where samples will be sent. Since they are usually dispatched within 48 hours of collection, Asian labs may be ideal. The ministry has already approached WADA-accredited laboratories. “We need to see which lab offers a competitive price, and then we will take it forward,” said Julaniya. The ministry will ensure that no international athlete is affected.

“Our laboratory prices are 1/4th to 1/10th of what most offer, and we were getting samples from Asian and East European countries. So it cuts down business of some reputed labs,” said Julaniya. “Finally, it affects their business. Our minister Kiren Rijiju believes that since we are not represented in WADA, we have been slighted. So he will be seeking India’s representation from Asia in the next council.”

“While we respect and adhere to the anti-doping code and will continue to do so, but its objective here seems to disable and not enable the anti-doping system despite corrective measures being taken.”

As for the samples lying with NDTL now, the ministry has written to WADA for what needs to be done and where they can get tested.