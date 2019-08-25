Home Sport Other

Happy birthday mom, PV Sindhu says after historic World Championships win

Sindhu dedicated the historic triumph to her mother, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, and the country.

Published: 25th August 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Sindhu

PV Sindhu scripted a historic win becoming the first Indian to win the World Championship. The victory becomes even sweeter for the Indian shuttler as it comes on her mother's birthday. (Photo | @BAI_Media, Twitter)

By IANS

BASEL:  Moments after becoming the first Indian shuttler to win the World Championships, shuttler P.V. Sindhu dedicated the historic triumph to her mother, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, and the country.

In a final that lasted just 36 minutes, Sindhu demolished Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-7, 21-7.

"This means a lot, it is a big win. I had lost in the finals in the last two editions," said Sindhu in an on court interview after the match.

"I won for my country, I am really very proud," said an emotional Sindhu wearing a satisfied smile on her face.

"I would like to thank my coach (South Korean Kim Ji Hyun) and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and also my parents. Today is my mother's birthday, so happy birthday mom!" she added.

This was Sindhu's third consecutive final at the World Championships, having been beaten by Okuhara in 2017 and Olympic champion Carolina Marin in 2018.

Sindhu had also won bronze in 2013 when she was just 18 and repeated the feat the very next year. She is the reigning BWF World Tour Finals champion. The ace shuttler is also a silver medallist at the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

 

