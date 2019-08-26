Home Sport Other

Training in tune, Arpinder Singh keen to get back to full flow

Since announcing himself on the big stage, Arpinder Singh’s career graph has been anything but steady.

Published: 26th August 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Arpinder Singh

Arpinder Singh

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since announcing himself on the big stage, Arpinder Singh’s career graph has been anything but steady. One day, he breaks a record by becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the IAAF Continental Cup. A few months later, he finishes fourth at the Federation Cup with a jump of 16.34 and fails to make Asian Championships cut. Just like his performances, his training regimes have barely been consistent. 

Before the Olympics in Rio, the triple jumper moved to London for his first foreign training stint. But that proved to be a disaster. While he made up for that by winning the Asian Games last year, Arpinder decided to follow that with a trip to the US to better his technique. The 26-year-old started training with Jeremy Fischer in Chula Vista until the Federation Cup in March. But this time, unlike London, he was not able to complete the stint because of the Federation Cup. And after the meet, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) never cleared his documents to go back. 

The jumper, instead of wasting more time, started training at the Inspire Institute of Sports under Antony Yaich. But despite all these alterations, Arpinder is struggling to touch the 17m mark. Ahead of the Inter-State meet that will begin on Tuesday in Lucknow, Arpinder has decided to stick with one coach and one location for a while in what could be a crucial few months. “There is no point if we break a stint. Once we start training at a place, we get adjusted to that routine. Even a small break, such as the one I had when I came down for Federation Cup, could spoil the flow. Right now, I don’t think I am thinking about going abroad. I am going to stick with Yaich,” he said. 

While he believes that some of the facilities abroad are better than what is available in the country, he sounded sceptical about the planning done for athletes in the country. Now, Arpinder is hoping to get back to his best at the Inter-State meet and the India Grand Prix VI. “I am not sure whether or not I will make Worlds cut. But I know that I will get there slowly,” he added.

The duo have been working on plenty of aspects. Apart from slight tweaks in technique, speed and run-up distance are two areas they are working on. “He tells me that I should start my run-up faster. The more explosive I am, the easier it will be to hit the 17m mark,” he said.All said and done, none of this will matter if the jumper cannot get the results. While age is not a huge factor for triple jumpers, changing training routines and techniques frequently could affect their performance. Arpinder has realised that.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arpinder Singh Federation Cup Sports Authority of India
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp