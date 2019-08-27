Home Sport Other

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju presents Rs 10 lakh cheque to world champion PV Sindhu

The Hyderabadi had defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in a lop-sided World Championships final on Sunday.

Published: 27th August 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to PV Sindhu for her historic triumph at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

PV Sindhu and Kiren Rijiju along with Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma, coaches Pullela Gopichand and Kim Ji-Hyun and Sindhu's father P V Ramana, a former bronze medallist in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday presented a Rs 10 lakh cheque to PV Sindhu for her historic triumph at the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu called on the sports minister following her arrival here.

The Hyderabadi had defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in a lop-sided World Championships final on Sunday.

ALSO READ | World Champion shuttler PV Sindhu meets PM Modi, earns praise

Also present on the occasion were Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma, coaches Pullela Gopichand and Kim Ji-Hyun and Sindhu's father P V Ramana, a former bronze medallist in volleyball at the 1986 Asian Games.

The interaction lasted for over an hour.

The minister also extended his congratulations to Sai Praneeth besides rewarding him with a cheque of Rs 4 lakh for winning a bronze medal at the championships, India's first men's singles medal at the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju PV Sindhu world champion
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp