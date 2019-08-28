WATCH | PV Sindhu's fitness routine en route to becoming world champion

By Online Desk

We all know that PV Sindhu is the new world champion in badminton. But do you know what goes in training for the 24-year-old? It's not just her gameplay but also the fitness routine that is unreal.

The Hyderabad-born player completely dominated Nozomi Okuhara with 21-7 21-7 win in the finals and has also credited her fitness for it.

In a video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter, Sindhu can be seen training at Hyderabad Suchitra Badminton Academy's gym. The sheer amount of work she has done in the lead up to the World Championship speaks volume of the endurance and fitness required to be a world champion. The training is focused on improving the speed, movement and strengthen the leg muscles.

Anand Mahindra wrote, "Brutal. I’m exhausted just watching this. But now there’s no mystery about why she’s the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top"

Brutal. I'm exhausted just watching this. But now there's no mystery about why she's the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top... pic.twitter.com/EYPp677AjU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2019

Earlier, PV Sindhu on Sunday scripted history as she became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided summit clash here on Sunday.

The Olympic silver-medallist Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the final that lasted just 38 minutes.

Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that was considered as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

