Anju Bobby George hopeful of government assistance

That leap earned her a World Championships bronze, the first time an Indian ever stood on a podium at that event. Sixteen years on, she remains the only one.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Anju Bobby George (File | PTI)

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For Anju and Robert Bobby George, August 30 is probably the most memorable day of their lives. It was on that day, in 2003, at the Stade de France in Paris, that she leapt 6.70m in the long jump event, re-writing history. That leap earned her a World Championships bronze, the first time an Indian ever stood on a podium at that event. Sixteen years on, she remains the only one.

Now, another August 30 beckons and both Anju and Robert are praying for another landmark day. For two years, both of them have been running from pillar to post to secure government funding for a synthetic track at their academy, under the aegis of the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation. In a few days, a sports ministry committee will decide on the fate of their application for assistance from the National Sports Development Fund.

That meeting will most likely be on the sixteenth anniversary of Anju’s historic jump.

“A lot of people have a dream house or a dream car,” says Robert. “For us, it’s a dream academy.” His plan is simple. Take the same formula that worked for Anju, and allowed him to become the coach of a World Championship medallist at 33, and apply it to the best talent around. “What Anju did was remarkable — she managed to stay in the top-tier for more than eight years. She was in the final of three World Championships, made it to three World Athletic Finals and came fifth at the 2004 Athens Olympics,” says Robert.

“We know we can do it — we have done it before,” he adds. “But we need our own space and the freedom to follow our methodology. We need to identify the best talents, isolate them and create a protective environment to nurture them. We have to create fearless athletes who can perform in the most high-pressure situations.”

Anju and Robert have taken a 5.5 acre plot on the outskirts of Bengaluru on a long-term lease. Some of their early recruits are already showing immense promise, says Robert. “One of our trainees, Shaili Singh, is one of the best in the world in her age group. At 15, she is already ahead of Anju. Imagine what the next generation can do with all the facilities and support that Anju lacked! Our dream is that one day, one of our jumpers will break Anju’s record.”

Their plans are not limited to producing long jumpers — they want to train athletes across a number of disciplines. As such, a synthetic track is central to their plans. And it’s not like they aren’t eligible for government assistance.

“The government policy is that Arjuna or Khel Ratna-winning athletes or Dronacharya-winning coaches are eligible for assistance for their own academies,” says Anju. “Here you have me, a Khel Ratna-winning athlete and Robert, a Dronacharya-winning coach, coming together and applying for assistance. We have been waiting for two years and have been paying the lease amount for the land, despite not being able to develop the facilities. But we are very hopeful that the government will sanction our project.” She had a positive meeting with the sports minister on the sidelines of the Arjuna Awards function recently.

Sixteen years ago, it was Anju who took the leap of faith. Now she’s the one standing around with fingers crossed, waiting for others to take one.

