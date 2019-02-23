Apurvi Chandela breaks world record in 10m Air Rifle, bags gold medal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela broke the world record in women's 10m Air Rifle event and bagged India’s first gold medal at the ongoing Shooting World Cup here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old scored a total of 252.9 points to finish on top of the podium in the women’s event.

While the second position in the event went to Ruozhu Zhao of China who scored 251.8 points, the bronze medal was won by Hong Xu of China with 230.4 points.

Apurvi was the only Indian shooter to qualify for the 10m Women Air Rifle final. She had finished at the 4th spot in the Qualification round with 629.3 points while other Indians in the fray Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan had failed to qualify.

In the 2018 Asian Games, Apurvi had won a bronze medal, along with shooter Ravi Kumar, in the 10m Mixed Rifle event.

As many as 500 shooters from 60 countries are fighting to claim the top honours at the Shooting World Cup which is being held in New Delhi from February 20 to 28.

The event holds significance as there are 14 Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota places up for grabs.