Home Sport Other

Apurvi Chandela breaks world record in 10m Air Rifle, bags gold medal

The 26-year-old's record-breaking exploits helped India claim their first gold medal at the Shooting World Cup.

Published: 23rd February 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela

Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela celebrates after winning a gold medal in the final of womens 10m Air Rifle during the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in New Delhi on Saturday Feb 23 2019. (Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela broke the world record in women's 10m Air Rifle event and bagged India’s first gold medal at the ongoing Shooting World Cup here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old scored a total of 252.9 points to finish on top of the podium in the women’s event.

While the second position in the event went to Ruozhu Zhao of China who scored 251.8 points, the bronze medal was won by Hong Xu of China with 230.4 points.

Apurvi was the only Indian shooter to qualify for the 10m Women Air Rifle final. She had finished at the 4th spot in the Qualification round with 629.3 points while other Indians in the fray Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan had failed to qualify.

In the 2018 Asian Games, Apurvi had won a bronze medal, along with shooter Ravi Kumar, in the 10m Mixed Rifle event.

As many as 500 shooters from 60 countries are fighting to claim the top honours at the Shooting World Cup which is being held in New Delhi from February 20 to 28.

The event holds significance as there are 14 Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota places up for grabs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shooting Shooting World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp