Dhakshineshwar advances to final

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Dhakshineshwar Suresh outplayed Nitin Kumar Sinha of West Bengal 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinals of MCC SR Subramaniam Memorial AITA men’s tennis championship on Friday. In the doubles final, Ihsan Hussain and Vijay Sundar Prashanth beat Jatin Dahiya and Dhakshineshwar Suresh 6-3, 6-3.

They received a cash prize of `31,500 and 60 AITA points. Results: Men: Singles semifinals: Niki K Poonacha (AP) bt Ranjeet VM (TN) 6-4, 6-3; Dhakshineswar Suresh (TN) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha (WB) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Doubles final: Vijay Sundar Prashanth/Ihsan Hussian (TN) bt Jatin Dahiya (DL)/Dhakshineswar Suresh (TN) 6-3, 6-3.

TN U-23 team loses Riding on Sumit Raj’s 78, Team Rajasthan beat Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the BCCI men’s U-23 one-day event, in Jaipur. Brief scores: TN 233 in 48.4 ovs (K Mukunth 34, S Radhakrishnan 46, N Rajagopal 33; A Lamba 4/42) lost to Team Rajasthan 234/4 in 48.5 ovs (Y Kothari 29, S Raj 78, A Gigna 34, S Khan 49 n.o).

St Bede’s bag title LV Arjun’s 3/20 helped St Bede’s beat St Patrick’s by eight wickets in the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament final at Marina grounds. Former Tamil Nadu player and state selection committee member D Girish gave away the trophies to the winners. Brief scores: St Patrick’s 96 in 42.5 ovs (LV Arjun 3/20) lost to St Bede’s A 100/2 in 34.5 ovs (S Mohamed Ali 37 n.o).