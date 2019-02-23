Sports comedy by Warner Bros to hit screens on July 16, 2021

By Express News Service

Reports of the 1996 Michael Jordan-starrer Space Jam’s sequel were doing the rounds ever since NBA Superstar LeBron James, and his company, SpringHill Entertainment, signed a deal with Warner Bros in 2015.

While it was initially speculated that Justin Lin would direct the film, it has now come to light that Terence Nance will be helming the second instalment of the franchise.

The first Space Jam had Jordan team up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters in the 1996 film, which grossed USD 230 million worldwide.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler came on board as a producer on the Space Jam sequel last year and the state of California has made a USD 21.8 million conditional tax credit allocation for the project.

