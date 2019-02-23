Home Sport Other

Sports comedy by Warner Bros to hit screens on July 16, 2021

While it was initially speculated that Justin Lin would direct the film, it has now come to light that Terence Nance will be helming the second instalment of the franchise. 

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

LeBron James

By Express News Service

Reports of the 1996 Michael Jordan-starrer Space Jam’s sequel were doing the rounds ever since NBA Superstar LeBron James, and his company, SpringHill Entertainment, signed a deal with Warner Bros in 2015. 

While it was initially speculated that Justin Lin would direct the film, it has now come to light that Terence Nance will be helming the second instalment of the franchise.

The first Space Jam had Jordan team up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters in the 1996 film, which grossed USD 230 million worldwide. 

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler came on board as a producer on the Space Jam sequel last year and the state of California has made a USD 21.8 million conditional tax credit allocation for the project.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bugs Bunny NBA Superstar LeBron James Warner Bros

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp