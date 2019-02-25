Home Sport Other

Keeping Indian Arrows sharp even when out of quiver

As a result, the Arrows are placed seventh in the I-League this season, an improvement considering that they were last in 2018.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Arrows coach Floyd Pinto

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In most of the European and top Asian countries, development of young footballers happens through tireless effort of the national federation, in sync with clubs and coaches. India, though, didn’t have this structure. Only exceptional talents received significant game-time, while others filled up AIFF’s U-22 quota in I-League. However, things have changed over the past two years.

After the U-17 World Cup, AIFF revived Indian Arrows, its developmental team, to give them regular gametime in the premier division. Though the team has seen a lot of flux since then — many players have left — they have monitored the youngsters’ growth at their clubs. Arrows head coach Floyd Pinto, also in charge of the U-19 team, is the point man for this. “Initially, it was easy for us to keep them together and work on their development. But even after they leave, we continuously monitor them. We speak to their coaches and watch them play. If required, we ask the clubs to work with them on different aspects. If someone is not getting enough time in the middle, we make sure they are put into the right training programme.

“After the U-17 World Cup, clubs have also realised the value of youth set-up. They are investing really well in youth teams. They are open to discussions and keep us (national team coaches) informed. That’s the way forward.” Pinto’s plan to help youngsters develop also includes simulated pressure situations during training sessions, and poor performances are never overlooked.

As a result, the Arrows are placed seventh in the I-League this season, an improvement considering that they were last in 2018. “Even if it’s a developmental team, players need to have a winning mentality. To win games against experienced players, they need to keep improving. We had a good defence last season, but our attacking game wasn’t good enough. Simulating pressure situations has improved forward passes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIFF I-League Indian Arrows

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp