Home Sport Other

States want parity in Equestrian Federation of India

The state units don’t have a problem if the Army does control the federation but all they are asking for is some kind of empowerment.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Equestrian, Horse Racing

Image from an equestrian event used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Indraneel Das & Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) sent a letter to the sports ministry requesting the ministry to grant them an exemption from following the sports code, a majority of state units have come out openly against the ‘undemocratic nature’ of the federation’s ways and means. The allegations made by state units don’t just stop there. Many of the state bodies feel that ‘we don’t get a single say’ in how the federation ought to be run. This point is in direct contravention of the National Sports Development Code (NSDC). 

Raghuvendra Singh Dundlod, Rajasthan unit’s head, said EFI has to toe the NSDC line if equestrian athletes are to get the benefits that athletes from other disciplines are usually entitled to in states. “State units do have voting rights but the entire set-up is non-democratic,” he told this newspaper. The issue here is the direct affiliation of individual members and clubs with the EFI. “The individual members and clubs also have voting rights.” 

It’s not just the Rajasthan president who has hit out. The units of Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, et. al. have also sung from the same hymn sheet. The main complaint with respect to this is they all feel that the value of the state unit is largely diminished, like that of a clerical posting. “Even though state units get voting rights, we are not treated the same... us and the individual members and institutions. So nobody comes to us, all of them pr­ef­er to deal with EFI,” one state unit head said. 

Dundlod expanded further. “(...) our 30 votes don’t count. Clubs and members are directly affiliated with the EFI and they can vote. Ideally, they should be affiliated with us and we should be representing them in the EFI.” Another state unit head echoed Dundlod’s sentiments in that these practices have led to zero benefits from the state government. “Other athletes don’t get any benefit from the government and that is a major concern,” Maharashtra unit secretary Ga­n­esh Purandare said. “If one has to popul­arise it, one has to go to the districts and other centres. It cannot be confined to Army centres where accessibility is always an issue.”  

This was another grievance that a lot of heads aired. One of them went as far as to say that EFI isn’t following IOA gu­idelines. “The officials need to be el­e­cted by state fe­de­r­a­tions and clubs sh­­­­­­­o­uldn’t have voting rights. “That isn’t done by EFI. It’s co­mpletely run by the Ar­my and they have their own me­m­bers voting for th­em. So our roles are dimini­shed to the point that we are just spectators. After a point, nobody listens to you. Civilians ca­nnot do much after a point.”

The state units don’t have a problem if the Army does control the federation but all they are asking for is some kind of empowerment. The ministry has already given the federation two and a half years extension to amend its constitution. This time the ministry will take a hard look into this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Equestrian Federation of India National Sports Development Code
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp