Home Sport Other

Lakshya, Prannoy, Sourabh enter round 2 of US Open badminton

Apart from Kashyap, it was curtains for some of the other Indians in fray as well -- Ajay Jayaram, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli and Aruna Prabhudesai.

Published: 11th July 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttle Badminton

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

FULLERTON: Rising India shuttler Lakshya Sen stunned senior compatriot Parupalli Kashyap to enter the second round, while HS Prannoy and Sourabh Verma also advanced in the men's singles competition of the US Open here.

Apart from Kashyap, it was curtains for some of the other Indians in fray as well -- Ajay Jayaram, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli and Aruna Prabhudesai.

Lakshya posted a 21-11 21-18 win over Kashyap in a match that lasted just 31 minutes and will next take on another Indian in Sourabh, who prevailed over England's Toby Penty 21-23 21-15 22-20 in an hour and four-minute contest.

In another first round match, Prannoy came back from a game down to register a 21-23 24-22 21-18 victory over Yu Igarashi of Japan.

He will meet Heo Kwang Hee of Korea in the second round.

In another men's singles first round tie, Jayaram went down fighting to Wang Tzu Wei of Taipei 16-21 21-18 16-21 in an hour and five minutes.

India's campaign got over in women's singles competition after Sri Krishna Priya and Aruna were handed defeats by Kim Ga Eun of Korea 11-21 8-21 and Taipei's Lin Hsiang Ti 17-21 14-21, respectively.

In the mixed doubles, India's Kona Tarun, partnering Canada's B R Sankeerth failed to cross the first round hurdle, losing to Korean duo of Lee Yong Dae and Yoo Yeon Seong 21-11 21-11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HS Prannoy Sourabh Verma Parupalli Kashyap
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp