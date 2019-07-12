Home Sport Other

No Olympic proposal received: Sports minister Kiren Rijiju

Even though the IOA’s stated ambition is to host the Olympics in 2032 after the Youth Olympics in 2026, they cannot go ahead with that plan unless they seek government approval.

Published: 12th July 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 11:54 AM

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is yet to send a proposal to the sports ministry with respect to bidding for big-ticket events like the Olympics. Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said as much during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. “No proposal has been received in this ministry from IOA for permission to apply for hosting the Olympics/ Youth Olympics in India.”

Even though the IOA’s stated ambition is to host the Olympics in 2032 after the Youth Olympics in 2026, they cannot go ahead with that plan unless they seek government approval. “As per the guidelines by this ministry, IOA has to seek approval of the government before bidding for such events,” Rijiju further stated. He also confirmed that qualified athletes belonging to any National Olympic Committee will be welcomed into the country for all international events. 

