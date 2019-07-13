Home Sport Other

Golfer Shubhankar Sharma stages dramatic comeback at Scottish Open

England's Lee Slattery was the leader as he sat at the top, tied with South African Erik Van Rooyen and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger at the score of (14-under par) after Day 2.

By IANS

NORTH BERWICK (SCOTLAND): Ace Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shrugged off an average first round score to make a dramatic comeback in the second round of the Aberdeen Investments Scottish Open.

Sharma made the cut with a score of 66 (5-under par) in the second round after a par score i.e. 71 on Day 1. On the other hand, SSP Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar couldn't make the cut and ended the day at T-124 and T-154 respectively.

Sharma started the round in style with three birdies on the first nine holes. Things seemed even better when a birdie on the 11th hole finally gave him the belief that he could make the cut on a very tough day.

From 12-17 holes, Sharma was able to keep the projected cut score within touching distance and finally, a birdie on the 18th, which was an amazing 45 feet putt, ensured that he will be going through to the final two days of the tournament.

Sharma had a bogey-free round 2 ending with an overall score of 137 (5-under par) after day 2 of the event making a jump of 54 places to keep the Indian challenge alive. Sharma's scores are 71 (par) and 66 (5-under par) after round 1 and 2 respectively.

The day though belonged to Wiesberger. The Austrian bettered his first round score and scored 61 (10-under par) with the help of 11 birdies in second round. Wiesberger made a huge jump of 28 places to end at the top of the standings.

Slattery shared the first spot as he ended with an overall score of 128 (14-under par) after two rounds. Slattery picked up from where he had left and ended round 2 with seven birdies and a score of 64 (7-under par) same as his round 1 score. Erik Van Rooyen also ended with a score of 64 (7-under par) in each of the two rounds to be tied at 1st position alongside Slattery and Wiesberger.

The European Tour event will be brought live and exclusive to the Indian audiences by DSPORT on Day 4 from 7.30 pm onwards.

