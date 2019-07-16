Home Sport Other

A Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to lead India teams respectively in 21st Commonwealth TT Championship

On Sunday, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and took stock of the preparations for the upcoming six-day sporting event.

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra during a function in New Delhi.

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra during a function in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Sharath Kamal and Commonwealth Gold Medalist Manika Batra will lead the men and women Indian teams respectively in the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack from Wednesday.  

Sharath, the most experienced Indian in the squad at world No 32, will be instrumental in India’s medal hunt. Indian men, who look formidable compared to other teams, are the favourites to win the team championships. 

Similarly, hopes are pinned on world No 56 Manika who was the first Indian to hit the sub-50 mark in world ranking in the beginning of the year. 

Apart from Sharath, the men squad comprise G Sathiyan, A Amalraj, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai. The women team has Madhurika Patkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Ayhika Mukherjee along with Manika.

Manika Batra A Sharath Kamal India 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship
