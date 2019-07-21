Home Sport Other

Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-26 in Pro Kabaddi 2019

Rahul Chaudhari proved to be the nemesis for his old side as he showed immense strength to power through the Titans' defence throughout the match.

Published: 21st July 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Chaudhari

Rahul with a super 10 was a chief architect of the Thalaivas' victory. | Twitter@tamilthalaivas

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Manjeet Chhillar and Rahul Chaudhari produced the goods as Tamil Thalaivas notched up a 39-26 win over Telugu Titans in the first southern derby of the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 here Sunday.

Manjeet with a high five and Rahul with a super 10 were the chief architects of the Thalaivas' victory.

Rahul proved to be the nemesis for his old side as he showed immense strength to power through the Titans' defence throughout the match.

On the other hand, Siddharth Desai had a quiet match by his standards and could score just five raid points.

Rahul opened Tamil Thalaivas' account in the first minute itself, while Telugu Titans forced a super tackle in the fourth minute to trail 3-4.

It took six minutes for Siddharth to open his account for the Titans.

It looked like an evenly-matched contest in the first 10 minutes as Telugu Titans led 7-6.

But Shabeer Bapu turned the tide in favour of Thalaivas first with a super tackle and then with a two-point raid.

Rahul got a two-point raid and in the 16th minute, the Titans inflicted an all out to lead 16-7.

Ajay Thakur then produced a super raid in the 18th minute as Titans led 19-8.

At the end of the first half, Tamil Thalaivas led 20-10 and their defence showed strength and toughness to contain Siddharth.

Mohit and Manjeet were rock solid at the back for Thalaivas.

With less than 10 minutes to go in the second half, Tamil Thalaivas led 25-17 and looked on course for a win.

Rahul made three consecutive successful raids as Thalaivas led 33-20 with just five minutes left in the match.

Thaliavas inflicted another all out in the 36th minute to ensure that they ran out comfortable winners in the end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2019 Tamil Thalaivas Telugu Titans Rahul Chaudhari
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp