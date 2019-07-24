Home Sport Other

36th National Games to be held in November: Goa Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar

Delay in completing the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind the delay in hosting the Games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011.

Published: 24th July 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By IANS

PANAJI: The much-delayed 36th National Games will be held in Goa in November, Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Ajgaonkar said, in his written response to a question from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, that the Goa government has protested the fee imposed on it by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the delay in hosting the Games, which were originally scheduled to be held in 2016.

"The state government has proposed to the Indian Olympic Association its intent to host the 36th National Games in November 2019 and preparations for hosting the event are going-on in that direction," Ajgaonkar said.

Commenting on the issue of the Rs 10 crore fine imposed by the IOA, he said: "The IOA has raised a demand for added hosting rights fee, however, the government has protested against the demand and presently it has not been acceded to."

Delay in completing the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind the delay in hosting the Games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Games Manohar Ajgaonkar 36th National Games Indian Olympic Association
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp