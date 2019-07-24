36th National Games to be held in November: Goa Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar

By IANS

PANAJI: The much-delayed 36th National Games will be held in Goa in November, Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Ajgaonkar said, in his written response to a question from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, that the Goa government has protested the fee imposed on it by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the delay in hosting the Games, which were originally scheduled to be held in 2016.

"The state government has proposed to the Indian Olympic Association its intent to host the 36th National Games in November 2019 and preparations for hosting the event are going-on in that direction," Ajgaonkar said.

Commenting on the issue of the Rs 10 crore fine imposed by the IOA, he said: "The IOA has raised a demand for added hosting rights fee, however, the government has protested against the demand and presently it has not been acceded to."

Delay in completing the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind the delay in hosting the Games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011.