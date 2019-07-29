Home Sport Other

Egan Bernal becomes first Colombian winner of Tour de France

On Sunday, the 22-year-old rider effectively sealed his title prior to the processional 128km stage starting from Rambouillet.

Published: 29th July 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Colombia's Egan Bernal (C) celebrates his overall leader's yellow jersey on the podium next to Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) at the end of the 21st and last stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Rambouillet and Paris Champs-Elysees, in Paris. (Photo | AFP)

Colombia's Egan Bernal (C) celebrates his overall leader's yellow jersey on the podium next to Paris' mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) at the end of the 21st and last stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Rambouillet and Paris Champs-Elysees, in Paris. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

PARIS: Egan Bernal has become the first-ever Colombian winner of the Tour de France at the 106th edition of the world's most prestigious road cycling tournament which wrapped up on Champs-Elysees Avenue here.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old rider effectively sealed his title prior to the processional 128km stage starting from Rambouillet. He raised glasses of champagne with Ineos teammates for a celebration shortly on the stage after his win, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's incredible. I don't know what to say. I've won the Tour but I don't manage to believe it. I need a couple of days to process all this," admitted Bernal, also the tournament's youngest titlist in more a century.

Bernal gained the yellow jersey from Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe in a dramatic manner, as Friday's stage 19 was brought to an early end due to hail storm and riders' time was recorded at the summit of 2,770m-high Col d'Iseran. Bernal kept his overall lead enroute to the Champs-Elysees.

"This is the first Tour for us Colombians. Many Colombians have tried before. We've had great cyclists in the past. But I'm the first one to win the Tour. Colombia deserves it," commented Bernal, who also won the white jersey for the best young rider.

Team Ineos, formerly Team Sky, made it seven wins out of eight years, following those of Bradley Wiggins in 2012, Chris Froome in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, and Geraint Thomas in 2018.

Thomas finished runner-up, 1 minute and 11 seconds behind teammate Bernal. Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk and Emanuel Buchmann of Germany were placed third and fourth respectively.

Alaphilippe, the yellow jersey owner for most days of this Tour, ranked fifth overall, while winning the Combativity award.

Sunday's finale was won by Australia's Caleb Ewan, who claimed three stage victories in Tour debut.

155 of 176 starting riders managed to withstand challenges in the 23-day race.

Slovakia's Peter Sagan won a record seventh sprint green jersey with 316 points, while the polka dot jersey representing the best climber belonged to French rider Romain Bardet with 86 points. Movistar sit atop the overall team standings in 248 hours 58 minutes and 15 seconds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tour de France Egan Bernal
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp