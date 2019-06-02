Shriya sets new meet record in junior swimming  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Shriya Ishwar Prasad of ORCA created a new meet record with 02:52.26 in Group II girl’s 200m breaststroke at the 36th sub junior and 46th junior state aquatic championship.Winners: Boys: Group 1: 1500m freestyle: H Ahamed Azraq (Turtles) 17:40.49. 50m backstroke: V Vinayak (SDAT Velachery) 0:28.06(NMR). 200m breaststroke: B Akash Navin (TSPA) 02:32.19. 400m IM: H Ahamed Azraq (Turtles) 04:58.37.

Group 2: 1500m freestyle: Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav (ORCA) 18:16.70. 50m backstroke: Vissesh Parameshwar Sharma (Prime Star, Dubai) 00:28.84 (NR). 200m breaststroke: Jashua Thomas (Balakrishna MHSS) 02:39.74. 400m IM: H Nithik (SDAT Shakthi) 05:27.87. Group 3: 200m freestyle: S Shreyas (SDAT Dolphin) 02:34.85. 100m breaststroke: S Shreyas (SDAT Dolphin) 01:33.63. Group 4: 100m freestyle: SS Aditya (ORCA) 01:09.18. Girls: Group 1: 1500m freestyle: DS Srenethi (SDAT Theni) 18:54.35. 50m backstroke: Ahana Thakur (Turtles) 00:33.21. 200m breaststroke: MS Yuvalakshimi (ORCA) 03:05.49. 400m IM: P Pugazharasu (TSN Swim Club) 05:38.11. Group 2: 1500m freestyle: B Shakthi (ANSA Dubai) 19:11.78. 50m backstroke: K Akshita (SDAT Dolphin) 00:34.86. 200m breaststroke: Shriya Ishwar Prasad (ORCA) 02:52.26 (NMR). 400m IM: B Shakthi (ANSA Dubai) 05:35.19. Group 3: 200m freestyle: RC Candy Charles (Turtles) 02:29.51. 100m breaststroke: S Dayanitha (Waves) 01:31.43. Group 4: 100m freestyle: G Akshaya (Jennys) 01:12.93.

Aakash stars

Aakash’s unbeaten 94 helped Kedar Cricket Academy beat Elite CA by ten wickets in the U-16 semifinals of Little Masters Cricket Academy’s T20 tournament, in Puzhal.Brief scores: (semifinals) U-14: Jai Sriram CA 76 in 19.4 ovs (A Maresh 3/5) lost to Kedar CA 77/3 in 12.4 ovs (Nakul 39 n.o). Evergreen CA 165/6 in 20 ovs (Nirmal Kumar 67) bt MG JB 100/6 in 20 ovs. U-16: Evergreen CA 146/3 in 20 ovs (Nirmal Kumar 62 n.o) bt Little Masters CA 112 in 17.2 ovs (S Pawan Kumar 42; Varun Kumar 3/22, Lalith 3/14). Elite CA 130/8 in 20 ovs (Athrithya 58) lost to Kedar CA 135/0 in 18.4 ovs (Aakash 94 n.o).

Indian Bank win

Indian Bank beat Indian Army 77-60 in the men’s semifinals of the all-India basketball tournament for the 54th Nachimuthu Trophy, which is being held in Coimbatore.