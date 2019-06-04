AAI may be suspended if upcoming elections are held

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Archery Association of India (AAI) set for two simultaneous elections on June 9 — one in New Delhi and the other in Chandigarh, World Archery (WA) have shot a letter to the federation, warning of “immediate suspension” if this happens.There are other repercussions as well. With the World Championships set to start in ‘s-Hertogenbosch from June 10, the Indian team would only be able to compete under a World Archery flag and not the Indian flag in case things are not sorted. The Worlds will offer quota places for Tokyo Olympics.

In the letter, a copy of which is in possession of this daily, WA, along with World Archery Asia, have appointed its first vice-president Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol as a “mediator” between the warring factions.Chapol will hold a meeting with former president Vijay Kumar Malhotra’s group and the party of last chief BVP Rao, in New Delhi on June 7 and try and convince them to call off the elections scheduled for June 9 and instead hold one consolidated poll on June 24.

The cost of the meeting will also be borne by WA.“If the different parties accept, World Archery proposes that for this election Mr Chapol could also act as the Retuning Officer,” Tom Dielen, WA secretary general, wrote in the mail. “All of this is done in the interest of the archers of India who deserve that this matter is finally resolved after more than three years,” he further wrote. The strongly-worded letter has also been marked to Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra.

WA was forced to send the letter after it was apprised of the prevailing situation by AAI secretary Maha Singh and assistant secretary Gunjan Abrol on the sidelines of the WA Congress. “We have informed them of the situation. The entire mess has been created by Malhotra and his desire for power,” former president Rao said.

According to sources, the Rao-led faction will hold a meeting on June 5 to discuss the way forward. Former Jharkhand chief minister and newly-inducted minister in the Narendra Modi government, Arjun Munda is in the fray for the post of president at the New Delhi election. Rao is also seeking to be re-elected from the Chandigarh polls.The other faction have sought legal aid and are confident that the world body will rule in their favour as they are the body adhering to the Supreme Court order.