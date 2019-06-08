No compromise, Archery Association of India elections on

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: World Archery’s attempt at mediating between the two rival factions of the Archery Association of India failed on Friday with simultaneous elections set to take place on Sunday with both groups refusing to compromise.

WA had sent its first vice-president Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol to talk to VK Malhotra’s coterie as well as BVP Rao’s party to try and postpone June 9 elections and hold one consolidated poll on June 24. Chapol had brought a lawyer with him while IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta was also in attendance along with members of both camps. The meeting took place in a prominent city hotel here with WA bearing the whole cost.

A source in the Malhotra camp said they told the WA representative that it won’t be possible to postpone the poll as they are adhering to Supreme Court instructions. “We explained that we are following the law of the land. And further, we submitted documents which show we have majority support from the Committee of Administrators as well as from state associations.”But a source in the Rao-led faction revealed that IOA president had met Chapol in the morning. “IOA informed them that Malhotra’s group is the one following SC orders and they are sending observers to their election unlike what happened last time. They assured WA that they were in the right.”

WA even suggested meeting again on Saturday but it is unlikely a compromise will be reached. Both polls are set to take place on Sunday — one in Delhi and the other in Chandigarh.