Sebastian Vettel claims pole position for Canadian Grand Prix

The Ferrari driver edged out world championship leader Lewis Hamilton to claim his first pole of the season.

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel | AP

By AFP

MONTREAL: Sebastian Vettel ended Mercedes' run of early-season qualifying supremacy on Saturday when he claimed a dramatic late pole position for Ferrari in a crash-hit showdown at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The four-time champion repeated his 2018 success, when he won from pole, by outpacing championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by two-tenths of a second at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It was Vettel's first pole position triumph of the season, his first pole in 17 races since last year's German Grand Prix and a signal that Ferrari’s superior straight-line speed was well-suited to the track.

Vettel clocked a best lap of one minute and 10.240 seconds to beat Hamilton's lap in 1:10.446. "He's bloody good in qualifying," said Vettel, pointing to Hamilton. "Hard to crack ... I really enjoyed it."

Mercedes had been fastest in qualifying in all six races since the start of the year and will now face a battle to extend their record run of six season-opening wins in Sunday's race.

It was the 56th pole position of Vettel's career and came after Kevin Magnussen had crashed into the "wall of champions" in his Haas car at the end of Q2. He was unhurt.

"I don't know why, but for whatever reason, I don't feel disappointed," said defending five-time champion Hamilton, who apologised to his team on radio. "This is good. This is how racing should be."

Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was third fastest ahead of Daniel Ricciardo of Renault, Pierre Gasly of Red Bull and Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes. The Finn spun in Q3 and was unable to recover and clock an improved lap.

Nico Hulkenberg was seventh in the second Renault ahead of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. Magnussen qualified 10th.

