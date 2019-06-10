Home Sport Other

English lessons for Indian hockey players?

IF an ambitious Graham Reid plan sees the light of day, then members of the Indian hockey team might have a few extra-curricular activities over the next couple of months.

CHENNAI: If an ambitious Graham Reid plan sees the light of day, then members of the Indian hockey team might have a few extra-curricular activities over the next couple of months. One of those could potentially be the core members attending a few English classes whenever they are in the camp in Bengaluru. While the new coach hasn’t discussed the idea with anybody at Hockey India, he is mulling about it. “That could be done... it is one of the few things that I’m thinking about,” he told this daily during an interaction on the sidelines of the ongoing FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar. A plan like this will need to be rubber-stamped by HI before it sees the light of day. 

This is one among a range of preliminary ideas that Reid has been thinking about since being appointed in April. He is also fiddling with the idea of multiple Indian senior teams for the Pro League next season. While he did not elaborate on his plans, it would essentially mean one team going to Australia while a different squad of 18 will go to Argentina. But it’s important to stress that all these plans haven’t been discussed at any formal level.

