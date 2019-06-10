Home Sport Other

Lewis Hamilton controversially wins Canadian Grand Prix

Hamilton finished second behind Vettel but was declared the winner because of a five-second penalty for the Ferrari driver. 

Published: 10th June 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Lewis Hamilton

It was Hamilton's record seventh victory in Canada and the 78th of his career. | AP

By AFP

MONTREAL:  Lewis Hamilton maintained Mercedes' record winning start to a season on Sunday when he was handed a controversial victory, courtesy of a disputed stewards' decision to penalise Sebastian Vettel, at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The defending five-time world champion overall leader came home second on the track behind Vettel of Ferrari, but was declared the winner because of a five-second penalty for a racing infringement by the German.

Vettel ran off and re-joined across a strip of grass on lap 50, forcing a charging Hamilton off-track towards a wall. The Briton braked to withdraw from his challenge to take the lead, prompting a race stewards' inquiry, which resulted in the time penalty.

"Where could I go?" protested Vettel. "They're stealing the race from us."

"No, no, no, not like that," he repeated on his slow-down lap as Hamilton celebrated. "If there wasn't a wall, I would have gone past him," said the Briton.

In a bizarre sequence, Vettel at first refused to attend the post-race interviews and stormed away to the Ferrari motor home before, after persuasion by the Italian team, he returned for the podium ceremonies. 

As he did so, however, he walked to the parc ferme and moved the numbers used to mark the finishing order — shifting the number one to the blank space for his car, two for Hamilton's Mercedes and three for Charles Leclerc.

When the pro-Ferrari crowd booed Hamilton, Vettel told them to stop. "Don’t boo Lewis – you should boo these decisions, not him," he said.

It was Hamilton's record seventh victory in Canada, and the 78th of his career, and extended Mercedes' season-opening run to seven successive wins.

Vettel ended up classified second ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Leclerc, fourth-placed Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes, Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault.

Nico Hulkenberg finished seventh in the second Renault ahead of Pierre Gasly of Red Bull, home hero Lance Stroll of Racing Point and Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso.

Mercedes congratulated Hamilton on his win. "You forced the error," they told him.

"I just want to thank the team as we had an engine problem after my crash – and it was not the way I wanted to get past."

Pre-race scare for Hamilton

Hamilton had problems before the start. A hydraulics leak, discovered in the morning, required two hours of stripping down and the repair of his power unit and then a slow getaway for the formation lap created more alarm.

But as the lights went out, he kept cool to resist Leclerc and retain second behind Vettel who built a lead of 1.6 seconds on the opening lap.

On a hot afternoon on the Isle Notre-Dame, with temperatures of 50 and 29 degrees Celsius for track and air, tyre wear was a key factor, which encouraged Hamilton to bide his time.

After five laps, the gap was 2.1sec with Leclerc adrift by 4.4sec.

On lap 25, Vettel pitted from the lead for hard tyres and re-joined third leaving Hamilton to push on his worn rubber as Vettel clocked fastest lap behind new leader Leclerc.

On lap 30, the Monegasque, yet to stop, led Vettel by 11.4sec ahead of Hamilton, but was losing a second each lap. By lap 33, the lead was only five seconds – enough to prompt Ferrari to bring Leclerc in.

He re-joined fourth. Vettel led again by 2.3sec ahead of Hamilton with Verstappen third, 10sec adrift. On his hard tyres, Hamilton looked revitalised as he closed in on the German.

On lap 39, Bottas finally passed Ricciardo for fifth as Hamilton closed with passing range of Vettel who responded with a new fastest lap. The top two were out on their own, separated by eight-tenths.

A mistake by Vettel after 49 laps, when he twitched under braking at the first chicane, forced him to cut across a strip of grass before rejoining narrowly ahead of Hamilton. The Englishman saw a gap, but was squeezed out towards a wall.

The race stewards announced an investigation into the incident which, on lap 58, resulted in a five-second penalty for "unsafe re-entry forcing another driver off the track."   

"I had nowhere to go," said Vettel, angry and upset. "I did not see him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Canadian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Mercedes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp