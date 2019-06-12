Archers a win away from Tokyo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BOTH the Indian men’s and women’s recurve teams were just a win away from securing Tokyo Olympic quota places after securing passage to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships in ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands on Tuesday. The men’s team, consisting of Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das, will next face Canada on Wednesday in a bid to secure the three-athlete quotas.

The women’s team — Laishram Bombayla Devi, Deepika Kumari and Komalika Bari — will face Belarus for the coveted spot. The only negative on the day was the first-round exit of recurve mixed pair event when the duo of Rai and Bombayla lost to their Polish opponents 4-5 (17-19) in the shoot-off.

The quarterfinalists in the recurve men’s and wo­m­e­n’s team events at this Wo­­rld Championships will receive three-athlete quotas for Tokyo. They will be decided on Wednesday.