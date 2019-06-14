Home Sport Other

Looking at the past for way forward

While RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata picked Manika Batra, Chennai Lions pounced for local hero Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Published: 14th June 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the Ultimate Table Tennis League, new owners are hoping to tap into nostalgia and bank on a brighter future. Into its third season now, the league has attracted names that may be new to table tennis but have some experience in running sports clubs.

At the forefront is Shrinivas Dempo, who was at the helm while running I-League team Dempo SC. Also coming on board are U Sports, who own U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi league and Suresh Kotak of InsureKot Sports — owners of Puneri Paltan kabaddi team.

“The League format in itself has a lot of appeal (for investors). It is only for a limited amount of time, you know it is marketed well,” said Dempo, during the UTT Player draft.

G Sathiyan was the only player to be retained, staying with Dabang Smashers (rechristened Dabang Delhi this year). While RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata picked Manika Batra, Chennai Lions pounced for local hero Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Given the first pick, Goa opted for the top-ranked player in the pool, Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei (world no 8.) Mumbai picked the second-highest ranked in World No 11 Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong. The organisers have made the format even shorter. Each tie will consist of five matches instead of seven and the teams will have the freedom to field any player (Indian or foreign).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Table Tennis League Shrinivas Dempo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp