Home Sport Other

Squash Rackets Federation of India gets new Director of Coaching

With national coach Cyrus Poncha being appointed as secretary-general, the 43-year-old stepped down from his previous position.

Published: 20th June 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

SRFI new general-secretary Cyrus Poncha

SRFI new general-secretary Cyrus Poncha (Photo| Twitter/ HCL Entreprise)

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Squash Rackets Federation of India’s (SRFI) election on Saturday saw national coach Cyrus Poncha being appointed as secretary-general. With the new administrative role, Poncha has stepped down from his previous position and as it stands, there won’t be an immediate replacement for the 43-year-old. But there is no need for panic. The federation has decided to appoint Dheeraj Singh as Director of Coaching. Dheeraj, who has participated in Asian Championships, is based out of Jodhpur. And SRFI is looking for a team of coaches to help him out.

“I am no longer the national coach. We will be looking at appointing some regional coaches in the coming days,” Poncha told this daily. “While Chennai has always been the headquarters, there are players across the country. These regional coaches will watch over the proceedings at the respective centres and report to Dheeraj. Dheeraj will also keep travelling to see the progress each player has made.”

As this newspaper reported earlier, SRFI’s plan to rope in temporary foreign coaches has already begun. While Egyptian Amir Waghi was not able to assist the seniors during Asian Championships in May, the juniors are lucky. Ahead of Asian Junior Individual Championship — starts next Wednesday — a group of 32 athletes from U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19  categories are currently training at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida, under the tutelage of British coach Chris Ryder. “It was a two-week programme that started on 10th. It will end on 22nd. I was there during the first week,” he said.

As the new secretary general, Poncha’s main target is to make sure that the sport reaches more states and districts. Having been a part of the circuit for almost 20 years, Poncha is aware of what is lacking where. “As always, the main goal is to have a world champion from India. But my main agenda is to promote the sport in areas that have no background, and increase the number of squash courts and players in the country.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Squash Rackets Federation of India Squash Asian Championships Indian squash team
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp