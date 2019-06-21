Home Sport Other

India's Pranati Nayak wins bronze at Asian Artistic Gymnastic Championship 

The 23-year-old from West Bengal, who had qualified for vault finals with a sixth place, came up with a score of 13.384 to claim the bronze medal.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak Friday clinched a bronze medal in vault event at the Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The 23-year-old from West Bengal, who had qualified for vault finals with a sixth place, came up with a score of 13.384 to claim the bronze medal.

She had scored 13.400 and 13.367 in the first and second vault respectively.

China's Yu Linmin (14.350) and Japan's Ayaka Sakaguchi (13.584) won the gold and silver medal at the event.

"I have been training her since she was 16 years and so it is a big thing for me and the country. I feel blessed that Pranati has been able to win the medal," Pranati's coach Minara Begum said.

Riyaz Bhati, vice-President of Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI), also congratulated Pranati for the feat.

"I am extremely happy for Pranati Nayak as she secured a medal at the Asian Championships. She deserved an International medal for long and today is the day where she joins the club of International medallist from India and its a great day for Indian Gymnastic," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pranati Nayak Indian gymnast Gymnastics
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp