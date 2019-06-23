Varun, Nithya table-toppers in Tamil Nadu State Ranking table tennis tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: G Varun of SBOA defeated P Raghuram of Vinwin 3-11, 11-1, 11-6, 11-9, 11- 5 in the junior boys’ final of the RRS 3rd Tamil Nadu State Ranking table tennis tournament. In the girls’ section, M Nithya Shree of Ch Ach beat AKG’s Maria Ancy to take home the top prize.

Results: Boys: G Varun (SBOA) bt P Raghuram (Vinwin) 3-11, 11-1, 11-6, 11-9, 11- 5. Girls: M Nithya Shree (Ch Ach) bt Maria Ancy (AKG) 7-11, 10-12, 4-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-8, 11- 9.

Saleem moves into semis

SA Saleem of Cosmo Club beat RB Ganesh of TNCA 52-40, 45-54, 76-0, 61-16 in the quarterfinals of the Associated Brothers Club 2nd Masters State Open snooker championship.

Results: D Bhuvaneswaran (ABC) bt C Vijayaram (Mylapore ) 56-43, 60-33, 53-49; SA Saleem (Cosmo) bt RB Ganesh (TNCA) 52-40, 45-54, 76-0, 61-16; Nigel Lazar (TNBSA) bt R Prabhakaran (TNBSA) 74-15, 54-34, 29-58, 52-62, 54-53.

Thiruvallur in command

Tharun Kumar’s 4 for 24 helped Thiruvallur to dismiss Kancheepuram for a paltry 71 on Day 1 of the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-16 meet for PR Thevar trophy.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 71 in 45.3 ovs (V Tharun Kumar 4/24, S Subash 3/25) vs Thiruvallur 84/5 in 42 ovs. Krishnagiri 177 in 77.4 ovs (G Pranesh 45, N Dhaivik 36, E Tamizharasan 5/57) vs Vellore 54/1 in 29 ovs.

Five-wicket haul for Vikram

K Vikram Prabhu’s 5 for 39 helped Friend’s XI beat Adambakkam CC in the First Division of the Kancheepuram DCA league match.

Brief scores: First Division: Adambakkam CC 128 in 30 ovs (Gopinath 33, K Vikram Prabhu 5/39) lost to Friends XI (Tbm) 130/4 in 22.5 ovs (Dipen 30, Rajan 46). Second Division: Asiatic Cricket Academy 194/6 in 30 ovs (Vijay 28, Namchivayam 62, Parasaran 30) lost to GE (T&D) 197/7 in 28.4 ovs (Periyaswami 27, Ashwin 75 n.o, Namchivayam 3/30).

Aravind, Chandru star

G Aravind and Chandru took three wickets each to enable YSCA to beat Apollo Tyres by 18 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament.

Brief scores: YSCA 102 in 27.5 ovs (Prabhakar 33, Suthanthira Raj 4/18) bt Apollo Tyres 84 in 24.5 ovs (G Aravind 3/16, Chandru 3/19). Accenture 200 in 29.5 ovs (Ashok 48, Syed Haseeb 32, Navaneethakrishnan 3/53, Om Jagadish 3/38) bt Royal Enfield 100 in 23.5 ovs (Subash 3/27).

TNCA U-14 tournament

The TNCA city schools tournament for U-14 boys will commence from the third week of July, 2019. Boys born on or after September 1, 2005 are eligible to participate. Entry forms can be collected from the TNCA office on any working day between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm from June 24, 2019. The duly filled forms should be submitted to the TNCA on or before July 1, 2019.