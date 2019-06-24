Home Sport Other

2026 Winter Olympics will be staged in Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo

Italy has twice previously hosted the Winter Olympics -- in 1956 in Cortina d'Ampezzo and 2006 in Turin.

Published: 24th June 2019 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Italian skier Sofia Goggia smiles after International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach from Germany announced that Milan-Cortina has won the bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, during the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAUSANNE: The 2026 Winter Olympics will be staged at the Italian venue of Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo after beating off a bid from Stockholm/Are in Sweden, the International Olympic Committee said Monday.

The Games will run from February 6-22 in 2026.

Italy has twice previously hosted the Winter Olympics -- in 1956 in Cortina d'Ampezzo and 2006 in Turin.

Sweden has only hosted the Summer Olympics, in 1912 in Stockholm.

IOC members gave the Italian bid the nod by 47 votes to 34.

"It's a historic day and a victory of all Italians," said Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini.

"Thank you to those who believed in it from the beginning, especially in the municipalities and regions, and tough luck for those who gave up and who did not believe."

Salvini estimated that the Games will generate five billion euros ($5.69 billion) and create 20,000 jobs.

"Congratulations to Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo. We can expect a great and memorable Winter Games in a country with a tradition of winter sports," said IOC president Thomas Bach.

"The passion and knowledge of the Italian fans, combined with the experience of organising events, will create a perfect atmosphere for the best athletes in the world."

On the road to the 2026 decision, bids from Calgary, Graz in Austria, Japan's Sapporo and Sion in Switzerland fell by the wayside, mainly because of concerns over the cost or a lack of popular support.

A bid by the Turkish ski resort of Erzurum was ruled out by the IOC in October 2018.

The bid by Stockholm and the Are ski area -- which hosted the World Ski Championships in February -- had appeared to be running out of steam a few months ago due to a lack of funding commitments before the government swung behind it.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be staged in Beijing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2026 Winter Olympics Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp