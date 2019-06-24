After silver, PV Sindhu now sets sights on gold at Tokyo Olympics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu said she will give her best to win gold for India in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She inaugurated the 71st Olympic Day celebration at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Sunday by lighting a miniature Olympic torch along with Tourism and Sports Minister Avanthi Srinivas, Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, MLA Malladi Vishnu and Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz.

Around 1,000 sportspersons from across the city took part in the event. A 2-km run was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Olympics Association on the MG Road. Speaking on the occasion, Sindhu urged sportspersons to maintain their fitness levels. “While India has the largest population of youngsters, it also ranks second in terms of obesity. It just takes an hour of exercise daily to remain physically fit. If we are fit, we can also keep our motherland and environment fit.”

“Being a sportsperson is a journey of moving, learning and discovering — you learn from the moves and disciplines of your sport and participating in various tournaments gives you an opportunity to explore which helps you discover your inner self,” she added. Sports personalities who were felicitated include Jyothika Sri, youngest Arjuna Awardee from south India, weightlifter Neelam Setti Laxmi and badminton player Sonika Sahay.