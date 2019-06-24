Paddler Navneeth bags title in Tamil Nadu table tennis meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Navneeth Kutty of Schram beat CM Mithreshwar of Vinwin 11-9,11-7, 11-7, 9-11,11-8 in the sub-junior boy’s final of the RRS 3rd state ranking table tennis meet. In the girl’s section, VS Nehal of SDAT-MDU beat Catherine Tina 11-6, 11-8, 5-11, 9-11,11-9, 18-16.

Results: (all finals): Boys: Sub-junior: Navneeth Kutty (Schram) bt CM Mithreshwar (Vinwin) 11-9, 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. Cadet: PB Abhinandh (Ch Ach) bt A Vishal (KTTC) 11-5, 11-7, 11-3. Mini Cadet: Vishruth (Mst) bt Jishnu Balaji (Mdu) 11-0, 11-07, 11-04. Girls: Sub-junior: VS Nehal (SDAT-MDU) bt Catherine Tina 11-6, 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-9, 18-16. Cadet: N Sharvani (LTTA) bt Hanshini (Mst) 12-10, 11-7, 8-11,12-10. Mini Cadet: Bhuvanitha (SDAT-MDU) bt M Ananya (Ch Ach) 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7.

Thiruvallur enter semis

P Arjun Thapa’s 58 helped Thiruvallur bag a lead of 147 runs in the drawn quarterfinal match of the TNCA inter-district U-16 tournament. Thiruvallur won by first innings lead.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 71 in 45.3 ovs drew with Thiruvallur 218 in 85.2 ovs (S Karan 38, P Arjun Thapa 58; Sanjay Vembu 4/64, S Sachin 3/66). Krishnagiri 177 in 77.4 ovs drew with Vellore 154 in 83.4 ovs (U Hari Krishna 30, V Hari Raghavendra 34; DB Krupanandha 4/45, B Neelesh 6/54).

Prabhu takes four wickets

Prabhu’s 4/34 enabled RR Donnelly to overcome Ashok Leyland by five wickets in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial tournament. Brief scores: Apollo Tyres 179 in 30 ovs (S.Pradeep 47, Praanesh 46, Ajeesh 5/46) bt Servion Global Solutions 106 in 28.1 ovs (Vinoth 3/11). Ashok Leyland 74 in 18.3 ovs (Praveen 32, Prabhu 4/34) lost to RR Donnelly 76/5 in 11.2 ovs (Ravi 3/26).

Kumar guides Gems to win

Kumar’s unbeaten 58 came in handy for Royal Gems to beat Adambakkam CC by eight wickets in the semifinals of the Seshadri Memorial trophy.

Semifinals: Adambakkam CC 140/5 in 20 ovs (AC Pradeepan 45) lost to Royal Gems CC 142/2 in 16.4 ovs (Kumar 58 n.o).

Cricket coaching for children

India’s ace spinner R Ashwin-mentored Gen Next Cricket Institute has tied up with Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Kolapakkam to provide coaching for children. Coaching starts from July 8. To enroll, contact: 9841784061; 9884017371.

Easy victory for Awal

Adhirit Awal of Tamil Nadu defeated Rithik Dinesh 6-0, 6-0 in the boy’s final qualifying round of the TNTA national series sub-junior tennis tournament. In another match, Nithik Sivakumar got the better of Jason Mathew 7-5, 6-1.

Boys: (final qualifying round): Adhirit Awal (TN) bt Rithik Dinesh (TN) 6-0, 6-0; Nithik Sivakumar (TN) bt Jason Mathew (TN) 7-5, 6-1; Harikrishnan KS (TN) bt Saravanan Arjith (TN) 6-2, 6-3; Kevin Titus (TN) bt Parikshat Singh Dalpatia (TN) 6-2, 6-1; Kannan Govind (TN) bt Akshith Balasubramanian (TN) 6-3, 6-2.

Volleyball tournament

Nellai Friends Volleyball Club and Dr Sivanthi Club will conduct the 46th P John Memorial All-India volleyball tournament from June 24 to 30 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore. Matches will be played under a league-cum-knockout basis. The total prize money is Rs 5 lakh.