Chennai's Antariksh Dugar wins south zone golf

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Antariksh Dugar of Chennai was declared the winner of the India Cements sponsored IGU- South Zone Junior, Sub-Junior Golf Championships in the under-17 boys’ category. It was played on Tuesday and Wednesday at the COSMO-TNGF golf course in Nandanam, Chennai. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan distributed the prizes.

Winners: U-17: Boys: Antariksh Dugar, Chennai. Girls: Yashita Raghav, Bangalore. U-15: Boys: Siddharth Paruthi, Bangalore. Girls: Kaira S Nair Trivandrum. U-12: Saurav Paruthi, Bangalore. Girls: Bharti Mithra, Bangalore. U-10: Tejas Mishra, Bangalore. Girls: Anvithi Gangisetty, Hyderabad. U-8: Boys: Tejas Rathikskanth, Sri Lanka. Girls: Ridhima Singh, Jabalpur.

Silver for Shriya

Tamil Nadu’s Shriya Ishwar Prasad netted a silver medal in the 36th Sub Junior & 46th Ju­nior National Aquatic C’ships 2019 in Rajkot.

TN medallists: Swarna K Harith: bronze (U-17 girls 200m freestyle), B Akash Navin: bronze (U-17 boys 100m breaststroke), Jashua Thomas: bronze (U-15 boys 100m breaststroke), Shriya Ishwar Prasad: silver (U-15 girls 100m breaststroke).

Abisek shines

S Sri Abisek’s 104 helped City II beat City I by 15 runs in the TNCA round robin U-19 limited-overs tournament.

Brief scores: City II 205/4 in 45 ovs (S Sri Abisek 104, S Sunil Rithik 41) bt City I 190 in 45 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 72, S Rithik Easwaran 42; Arya Yohan Menon 3/39, GS Samuvel Raj 3/30, K Vaidyanathan 3/47). City IV 224/9 in 42 ovs (C Saffin 42, Arjun P Murthy 51, M.Vishal 43) lost to City III 225/8 in 41.5 ovs (Tushar Raheja 39, R Anirudh Seshadhri 82; H Prashid Akash 3/33).

Districts II win

Half-centuries by T Vijay Abimanyu (64) and S Suryanarayanan (60) enabled Districts I post 202 in 89.2 overs against Districts II in the drawn match of the TNCA round robin U-19 tournament for districts. Districts II won by virtue of first innings lead.

Brief scores: Districts II 318/5 in 90 ovs drew with Districts I 202 in 89.2 ovs (T Vijay Abimanyu 64, S Suryanarayanan 60).