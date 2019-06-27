Home Sport Other

Paucity of funds leaves cloud hanging over Hyderabad Open

The second edition of the Hyderabad open is scheduled to begin from August 6 to 11 but the organisers are worried as they are short on funds.

Published: 27th June 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sameer Verma won the Hyderabad Open last year.

Sameer Verma won the Hyderabad Open last year.

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is safe to call Hyderabad the cradle of badminton in the country, with almost all top Indian shuttlers having learnt the tricks of the trade at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy. However, the fans in the city rarely get to see these stars in action. Premier Badminton League does provide them this opportunity, but that is held only once a year. 

That is why Hyderabad Open (BWF Tour Super 100) came as a  breath of fresh air last year, when it was held for the first time. From Sameer Verma — who had clinched the men’s singles title — to the young men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, there was a considerable amount of talent on the courts at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The second edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin from August 6 to 11. But the organisers are a bit worried, as they say they are short on funds to conduct the tournament. Sources in the know said the budget is between Rs 1.7 to 2 crore. 

There is ample excitement in the air for the event, considering some big foreign names are also expected to take part. “Since this is an Olympic qualification year, quite a few big names are set to play in Hyderabad this time. We have IDBI as the main sponsor, but we are still in need of more, as funding for the tournament is not up to the mark,” Srikanth Punati, director of Blitz Events and Exhibitions Private Limited, said on Wednesday.  The company has been contracted by Telangana Badminton Association to organise the tournament. 

Sources say a lot of arrangements need to be done before the stadium can be ready for the event. “The wooden courts at the stadium need to be repaired or changed,” sources said. There are, however, some positive signs, with the State sports and youth services minister V Srinivas Goud saying on Wednesday that a meeting will be called to discuss the matter. “The government has been really busy with some of the projects. We will soon deliberate on this issue,” Goud said. 

Facelift for Gopi’s academy

The foundation-laying ceremony for six air-conditioned courts, a sports science centre and a coach training centre was held at Gopichand Academy on Wednesday. As reported earlier by this daily, the courts are being constructed to get athletes used to the air-conditioned environment they need to engage in when they travel for international tournaments. The CSR initiative is in partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank. “Most international events are held in weather-controlled, air-conditioned courts. So, to actually have these type of courts for practice, is really good,” Gopichand opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Open
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp