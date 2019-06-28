Home Sport Other

All set for Asia Road Racing Championship in Suzuka 

The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Team has climbed up the scoreboard to 22 points so far and ranks in top 7 of Asia Production 250 class at ARRC.

Published: 28th June 2019 11:13 AM

This is Rajiv Sethu’s third season in FIM Asia Road Racing Championship.

By Express News Service

SUZUKA: The Indian duo of Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar, racing for IDEMITSU Honda Racing India, will hope to make a few heads turn in the fourth round of the 2019 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in Suzuka from Friday. 

Midway into the season, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Team has climbed up the scoreboard to 22 points so far and ranks in top 7 of Asia Production 250 class at ARRC.  “2019 is a turnaround for our solo Indian team at ARRC. Rajiv has been winning points from the first race of the season and fought for top 5 in his last race in Buriram. Senthil is also showing improvement in his race craft,” said Prabhu Nagaraj, vice president (brand and communication) of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. “Knowing the potential of our trainers and intensive programme, we are pumped and ready to take on the challenges that come with this track.”

Into his third year at the ARRC, Rajiv has improved enough to be counted as a serious contender. After round 3, Rajiv is at 14th with 22 points. His teammate Senthil Kumar is at 21st position with 2 points in his debut season. “This season has boosted my confidence. With 7 wild card entries, the competition becomes tougher. But my practice and training on home ground, as well as at Suzuka, has given me more confidence to finish in top 10 and extend the positive streak of results.”

