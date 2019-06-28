Home Sport Other

Arunava advances to semifinals in junior TT

Arunava Majumder of West Bengal defeated Adhirit Awal of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-2 in the boy’s singles quarterfinals of the TNTA national series sub-junior tennis tournament.

Sarvepalli Sai Aditya clinched gold in 200m medley in junior nationals.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arunava Majumder of West Bengal defeated Adhirit Awal of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-2 in the boy’s singles quarterfinals of the TNTA national series sub-junior tennis tournament.
Results: Singles: Quarterfinals: Boys: Majumder (WB) bt Awal (TN) 6-1, 6-2; Athreya (TN) bt Agarwal (WB) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Karthik (TN) bt Kollepalli (AP) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Nallusamy (TN) bt Arora (DL) 6-0, 6-3. Girls: Charmi (KA) bt Sreenidhi (TS) 6-0, 2-6, 6-4; Ruma (MH) bt Amodini (KA) 6-4, 6-1; Jyoshitha (TN) bt Abinaya (TN) 6-1, 6-1; Kundana (TN) bt Saumya (TS) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Semifinals: Boys: Majumder (WB)/ Athreya (TN) bt David (KA)/Arora (DL) 6-2, 6-1;  Karthik (TN)/Nallusamy (TN) bt Agarwal (WB)/Amarnath (KA) 6-1, 6-2. Girls: Kundana (TN)/Jyoshitha (TN) bt Soha (KA)/Ananya (TN) 6-0, 6-3; Saumya (TS)/Ridhi (TS) bt Anannya (GJ)/Ruma (MH) 6-1, 5-7, 10-6.

Indian Bank win
Indian Bank, Chennai beat St. Joseph’s College of Engineering 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 in a men’s match of the P John Memorial All-India volleyball tournament.
Results: Men: Income Tax, Chennai bt SDAT, Chennai 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-21, 15-5; Indian Bank, Chennai bt  St. Joseph’s Engg 25-23, 25-18, 25-21. Women: Kerala Police bt ICF, Chennai  25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22; South Central Railway bt SAI, Thalachery 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 25-15.

Gold for Sai Aditya
Sarvepalli Sai Aditya of Tamil Nadu netted a gold in the Group 4 boys 200m medley event of the 36th Sub Junior & 46th Junior National Aquatic Championships in Rajkot on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu results: Sarvepalli Sai Aditya (gold in Group 4 boys 200m medley), V Varsha (bronze in Group 1 girls 400m freestyle), B Shakthi (silver in Group 2 girls 200m butterfly), Adwika G Nair (bronze in Group 3 girls 200m freestyle), Vissesh Parameshwar Sharma (silver in Group 2 boys 100m backstroke), Shriya Ishwar Prasad (bronze in Group 2 girls 50m breaststroke), S Srinivas (bronze in Group 4 boys 50m breaststroke).

