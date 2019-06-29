Home Sport Other

Gaurav Gill, the man to beat as Indian National Rally Championship flagged off

The rally will see teams fight it out over a total distance of 298.7km, with as many as 117.33km earmarked for 11 special stages on gravel and dirt tracks.

Published: 29th June 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Gill

Gaurav Gill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AS he sat down for the press briefing ahead of the flag-off ceremony of the South India Rally  the first stage of the revamped Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2019  Gaurav Gill had the attention of the entire room.

From reporters asking him about the future of motorsports in the country to star-struck fellow rallyists querying him for tips, everyone was clear who the star of the show was. After all, Gaurav has triumphed at this stage six times.

And judging from the way he went about his business on Friday, Gaurav has enough fire in his belly to take a seventh title. The Mahindra Adventure driver, with Musa Sherif by his side, will be competing in a new car, the XUV300. But he will have to beat out stiff competition from what is the largest field in the championships’ recent history.

As many as 51 top rallyists from across the country, fielded by five major teams, are participating this time.

For Gill, the event will mark a first outing since his return to the JK Tyres fold. “I am looking forward to this season as I will not only be in a new car but also on new tyres,” Gill said. “I have tested the car and it’s the best in the class. I am sure it’s going to suit my style of driving.”

The rally will see teams fight it out over a total distance of 298.7km, with as many as 117.33km earmarked for 11 special stages on gravel and dirt tracks. Saturday and Sunday will see five stages each.

“This is a perfect start to the championship,” promoter Vamsi Merla said. “We have already had the most number of entries and the biggest crowd at an INRC, making it that much more thrilling for all of us,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaurav Gill Indian National Rally Championship
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp