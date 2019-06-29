Member of IOA asks for state units to not be ‘disturbed’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the sports ministry sent a letter regarding annual recognition to eight National Federations (NSFs), Rupak Debroy, secretary general of Tripura State Olympic Association and member of Wushu Association of India, has responded requesting ministry officials to stop ‘disturbing’ federations and treat them with respect.

“I regret to inform you that a few of your ministry officials have threatened us. Kindly look into the motive of the letter issued by the sports department officer,” he wrote in a letter addressed to the sports minister. Wushu Association is one of the federations that have been served a reminder to adhere to the national sports code.

However, a top ministry official told this daily that it is a routine process and federations have to adhere to National Sports Development Code (NSDC) of 2011. Federations like rowing, swimming and billiards have already made changes and updated their websites. A top swimming official said that they will respond to the letter on Saturday and that whatever suggestions were given have been taken care of.

Rowing Federation of India, Swimming Federation of India, Wushu Association of India, Handball Federation of India, Fencing Association of India, Billiards & Snooker Federation of India, Special Olympic Bharat and Mallakhamb Federation of India are the federations who had received the letter.