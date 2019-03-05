Home Sport Other

Ferrari drops tobacco branding from name for Australia F1 opener

The logos were featured on Ferrari livery during the Japan Grand Prix in October, sparking an investigation by Australia's communications regulator.

Published: 05th March 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco takes a curve during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Formula One team Ferrari has dropped tobacco giant Philip Morris' branding from its official name for the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia amid an investigation by authorities over a breach of regulations.

In the team entry list released by Formula One's ruling body FIA this week ahead of the Melbourne race in mid-March, the team name was changed from "Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow" to just "Scuderia Ferrari".

The FIA is opposed to any advertising or sponsoring of cigarettes or tobacco, but Philip Morris re-entered the sport last October through its scientific research subsidiary and branded Ferrari cars with its "Mission Winnow" logo.

The logos were featured on Ferrari livery during the Japan Grand Prix in October, sparking an investigation by Australia's communications regulator over whether TV broadcasts of the race breached its ban on tobacco advertising.

The state government of Victoria, which is home to Melbourne city where the race is held, was likewise probing the controversial branding.

It was not clear if the logo would also be removed from Ferrari cars, drivers' helmets and outfits for the upcoming Grand Prix.

There was no immediate comment from Ferrari or Philip Morris.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation said in a statement Tuesday it would "work closely and productively" with F1 stakeholders and the state government "to develop an appropriate outcome" on the issue.

The lure of advertising from the tobacco industry has increased in recent years as F1 teams struggle to meet their budget requirements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ferrari Philip Morris Australian Grand Prix Japan Grand Prix Scuderia Ferrari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp