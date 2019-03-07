Home Sport Other

Chance for young guns to impress

The test for a few members of the Sultan Azlan Shah-bound squad is simple.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The test for a few members of the Sultan Azlan Shah-bound squad is simple. Prove their worth to be in with a chance of featuring in the Hockey Series Finals, a pre Olympic qualifier, slated to be held in Bhubaneswar in June. While 13 of the 18 members who featured at the World Cup are going to Ipoh, the focus will be on the likes of Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shilanand Lakra and Gurjant Singh, all players with potential but who haven’t yet proved their mettle at the elite level. 

Manpreet Singh

While there are bound to be changes for the meet in Bhubaneswar — one look at injured list (SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and regular vice-captain Chinglensana Singh) confirms that — a few places could be up for grabs. For example, the likes of Shilanand, who made his debut in the same competition last year, knows the management is actively on the look out for a clinical striker. It’s been an Achilles Heel of late and the 20-year-old, who scored three goals in Ipoh in 2018, could make that position his. 

Another player who will be extensively watched is Prasad, a player with immense potential. Earmarked as the midfielder who would replace Sardar Singh, the still 19-year-old, who captained the juniors to a silver at the Youth Olympics in hockey 5s, is yet to prove that he can control the tempo against senior sides on a consistent basis. If he can do that, he will surely find a place in Bhubaneswar. 

HI High performance director, David John, sang from the same hymn sheet. “It is a relatively young side but each of these players have tremendous potential,” he had told the official HI website. “It is important to see how they fare in Malaysia as it will show the depth we possess in the core group ahead of the Olympic qualification events this year. He also expressed hope that some of the senior players, currently undergoing rehabilitation in Bengaluru, would be back in time for the Series Finals.  

“It is unfortunate we will be missing some key players. However, it is important for them to return to 100 per cent fitness ahead of the FIH Series Final which is a crucial tournament in our quest for 2020 Olympic berth.” 

Squad for Azlan Shah:  Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan  B Pathak. Defenders: Gurinder Singh, Surender Kumar (v- c), Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit  Singh Khadangbam. Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Nilakanta  Sharma, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh (c).  Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant  Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sumit Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp