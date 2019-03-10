Home Sport Other

Kavinder Singh Bisht fetches gold, four silver medals for India at Finland boxing tourney

In a rare all-Indian final, a gritty Bisht was up against Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Hussamuddin in the 56kg summit clash.

Published: 10th March 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) struck gold while Shiva Thapa (60kg) and three others claimed silver medals to end a fine Indian campaign at the 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday.

Signing off with silver medals were three-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (60kg), rookie Govind Sahani (49kg), Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) and Dinesh Dagar (69kg).

In a rare all-Indian final, a gritty Bisht was up against Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Hussamuddin in the 56kg summit clash.

Both the boxers are from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and the familiarity with each others' techniques was apparent in the intense bout.

But it proved to be Bisht's day and the Navyman overcame a cut sustained above his right eye in the final round to emerge triumphant against his Army rival.

The boxer from Uttarakhand is a world championship quarterfinalist in the flyweight category and this was his maiden international gold after making the jump to bantamweight.

Sahani started off strongly against Thailand's Thitisan Panmod in his summit showdown, clinching the opening round unanimously.

However, Panmod found favour with a majority of the judges in the next two rounds and the messy bout ended 3-2 in the flamboyant Thai boxer's name.

Thapa (60kg), a three-time Asian medallist besides being a former bronze-winner at the world championships, lost 1-4 to local favourite Arslan Khataev.

In an intense battle, Thapa claimed the final round honours but the judges ruled the first two rounds in favour of Khataev.

Dagar, a silver-medallist from last year's India Open, was up against Commonwealth Games gold-medallist England Pat McCormack in the finals.

The Indian entered the bout with a heavily swollen left eye due to an injury sustained in the semifinals.

McCormack, also a two-time European silver-medallist, was expectedly the more aggressive of the two boxers.

But to Dagar's credit, he fought hard and withstood three eight counts before the referee ended the contest a few seconds into the third round.

Ending with bronze medals after semifinal losses were Sumit Sangwan (91kg), former youth world champion Sachin Siwach (52kg) and Naveen Kumar (+91kg).

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavinder Singh Bisht GeeBee Boxing Tournament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp