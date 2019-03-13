Home Sport Other

Sridhar Raju, Pradosh Ranjan Paul notch up tons in TNCA league

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unbeaten centuries by V Ganga Sridhar Raju (179 n.o) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (101 n.o) enabled Grand Slam to make 354/1 against TI Cycles on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league match at Murugappa Grounds. 

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 309/3 (Rahul 69, Pujara 163, Vasavada 58 n.o) vs CromBest. At SSN: Young Stars 252/6 (Sathyanarayan 93, Ganesh 42; Thamarai Kannan 3/55) vs MCC. At CPT-IP: Nelson 300/4 in 90 ovs (Gopinath 49, Subramanian 76 n.o, Bist 100) vs India Pistons. At TI – Murugappa: Grand Slam 354/1 (Lokeshwar 70, Raju 179 n.o, Paul 101 n.o) vs TI Cycles. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Vijay CC 223 (Jagadeesan 61; Mukunthan 4/45, Washington 3/28) vs Globe Trotters 8/0. At IITM–Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 227/4 ( Aparajith 115 n.o) vs  Alwarpet CC.

IPL ticket sales from Mar 16

Online and counter ticket sales of defending champions Chennai Super Kings opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played on March 23, will commence on March 16. Online sales of tickets will be start at 11.30 a.m and would continue till tickets are sold out. Counters for sale of ticket will open at TNCA at 11.30 a.m. Book My Show (in.bookmyshow.com) is handling CSK’s entire ticketing for home matches. Tickets have been priced at `1,300 (C, D and E lower tier),`2,500 (C & E upper tier) and hospitality tickets at `5,000, `6,500. Pavillion Terrace tickets will be `6500.

ACT ties up with CSK 
ACT Fibernet fiber-focussed  wired broadband ISP provider on Tuesday extended its partnership with IPL

team Chennai Super Kings as its official internet partner. Under the tie-up, ACT Fibernet would provide wi-fi connectivity during the matches of Chennai scheduled to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this season.

