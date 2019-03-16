A look at instances when sport was caught in the crossfire....

By Express News Service

1987New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka

It was to be a three-Test tour but New Zealand abandoned it after just the first match when a bomb planted by separatists exploded near the team hotel in Colombo, killing 113 civilians.

2002 New Zealand tour of Pakistan

New Zealand’s cricket team was touring when a bomb went off outside their hotel, killing 12 people. The players were unscathed but the board decided to call back team. A year before, New Zealand were on their way to Pakistan for a series before heading back midway owing to the Sep 11 terror attack in the USA.

2009Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan

The Sri Lankan team was on its way to play what was to be the third day of the second Test against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The team bus was intercepted by at least a dozen terrorists who fired at the bus, resulting in injuries to six players and the death of the bus driver. Six policemen died protecting the players while two civillians were also killed. Pakistan has not hosted an international match since.

1972 Munich Olympics

The most gruesome incident of violence against sportspersons happened on September 5, 1972. Eleven Israeli athletes and coaches were taken hostage and eventually murdered by terrorists during a 16-hour ordeal, during which the world was witness to chilling images of athletes held captive at gunpoint.

2010 African Nations Cup Football

Togo’s team was travelling through the Angolan province of Cabinda for the African Nations Cup when team bus came under gun fire from separatists. The side’s assistant manager and media officer were killed.

2015 football friendly

Paris attacks on Nov 13 by gunmen and suicide bombers occurred outside Stade de France during a friendly between France and Germany. It left 130 people dead.

bangladesh series called off

The Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of New Zealand was on Friday called off after the players had a narrow escape from a shooting attack on a mosque. “All members of the Bangladesh team are safely back in the hotel,” said a BCB statement

ICC supports tour cancellation

The ICC said it “fully supports” the cancellation of the third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh. “Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident.”