Special Olympics 2019: India finish with tally of 368 medals

The Indian team of 284 athletes also won 154 silver and 129 bronze medals during the prestigious event.

Published: 22nd March 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Special Olympics

Closing ceremony of the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi. (Photo | Twitter/@SpecialOlympics)

By UNI

ABU DHABI: India created history by clinching 368 medals, including 85 gold, at the Special Olympics World Summer Games which was held at Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21.

Showing the brilliant performance, Indian powerlifters bagged the maximum number of medals- 20 gold, 33 silver and 43 bronze while Roller Skating team earned India 49 medals - 13 gold, 20 silver and 16 bronze.

In cycling, the Indians won 11 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze to total 45 medals, while the country's track and field athletes returned with 39 medals - 5 gold, 24 silver and 10 bronze.

This is by far the best performance by Team Bharat at the Special Olympics.

India participated in the World Games for the 9th time.

