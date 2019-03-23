Home Sport Other

Ahead of Asian exam, Kuttappa’s focus on discipline and courage

Last December, CA Kuttappa had suffered several sleepless nights. He’d taken over as chief national coach of the men’s boxing team.

Published: 23rd March 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

The Asian Championships in April will be CA Kuttappa’s (R) first major tournament

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last December, CA Kuttappa had suffered several sleepless nights. He’d taken over as chief national coach of the men’s boxing team. With this notable opportunity, his mind was unwilling to switch off, fleshing out several plans to inspire the boxers. He didn’t mind the restlessness, as he was aware of the demands of his new role.

“I was thinking, ‘What should I do?’. Apart from looking after the boxers, I also had to do paperwork sometimes; making documents and all,” he recalls. Three months, four testing meets and countless training sessions later, Kuttappa has gained a fair idea of what is required in the next few months, all of which will be vital for the 2020 Olympics.  

He has made few tweaks; little details that may produce big changes, ones that may start reflecting during the Asian Championship — Kuttappa’s first major assignment — in Bangkok next month. One who strongly believes in teamwork, the Mysuru man has been trying to bring the coaches and boxers together and make them work in sync. 

Sparring sessions, he says, is where this is a must. “Sparring is virtually like a real fight. There’s so much one can analyse; find out strengths and weaknesses.  So I ensure that the coaches are there to see the progress, take notes, and help them improve. The coaches tell them what to do and what not to do. How the boxers react in an instant manner to these instructions can prove vital during big  competitions,” explains the Dronacharya awardee.

“Every week, we have a meeting. We discuss who’s doing well and who’s lagging behind.” Kuttappa, who has had a hand in Vijender Singh’s success, is not new to his current environment. He has seen several boxers sweat it out and make sacrifices to punch their way to success. But at the same time, he has also observed several of them slacking off during training.

That’s what Kuttappa wants to put an end to. “There have been cases where boxers have been lackadaisical in training. They just  enter the trials to get into the national team. What about the rest who have trained diligently? I’m trying to inculcate discipline,” elaborates the AIBA 2 star coach.

“When it comes to training, no one can take a half-hearted approach. We have attendance for every session. Those who miss out and make flimsy excuses will not be considered for trials. As the chief coach, I need honest fighters who are willing to give their 100 per cent for the country.”

Kuttappa says there’s abundant talent, but that can only help boxers reach so far. The trait that he wants his wards to imbibe is fearlessness. “Most of our boxers are technically gifted. They are tactically strong too. But they need to become more rugged, which I believe is a must in a physical sport. They can take a leaf out of the Europeans’ books. They are fighters, and they are always eager to improve.”

The 39-year-old is happy with the balance of the 10-member team that has been picked for Asian Championship. The team includes three-time medal winner Shiva Thapa and Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal. Most of the selected bunch had won medals in recent international meets, and had also topped the trials.

Unsurprisingly, Kuttappa’s sleeplessness hasn’t really gone away. “I had the habit of taking an hour-long nap in the afternoon. Ever since I got promoted, I have not managed to get the same.”
One boxer who has really caught Kuttappa’s eye is Naman Tanwar. The youngster won bronze in last year’s Commonwealth Games (91kg). “I have not seen a talent like him in 91 kg at the national camp.  He is a confident boy and a hard puncher.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CA Kuttappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp