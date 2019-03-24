Home Sport Other

India concede last-minute goal, play out 1-1 draw against South Korea

The five-time winners India won their second penalty corner early in the second quarter but the flick was saved by the Korean goalkeeper.

Hockey, India vs South Korea

India made an attacking start with midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad creating space inside the striking circle within the first minute. (Photo | Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

By Express News Service

India conceded a goal in the dying seconds to settle for a 1-1 draw against Korea in their second match of the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019 here in Ipoh on Sunday.

High on their 2-0 win against Asian Games gold medallist Japan in the first match on Saturday, India made a bright start against Korea. Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad created a space inside the striking circle within the first minute of the match but the Korean defenders held strong to avert an early goal. India made two more potential field goal scoring opportunities but failed to convert them.

A quick-thinking Mandeep Singh created India’s first penalty corner around 10th minute with good tackle in the baseline. The opportunity however went amiss due to poor execution ending the first quarter in a stalemate.

The five-time winners India won their second penalty corner early in the second quarter but the flick was saved by the Korean goalkeeper. The attacking game by India saw Korea execute the full-press to limit their circle penetrations.

Though the tactic proved good, they lost three players (Kim Hyeongjin, Jihun Yang and Lee Namyong) to green cards that reduced their strength to eight players. India capitalized on the situation as they found easy gaps to make circle entry and experienced Mandeep Singh striking the first goal for India in the 28th minute.

India were leading 1-0 and just a minute away from registering their second win of the tournament but a defensive error in the 60th minute gave away a golden opportunity to Korea through a penalty corner which was well-converted by Jonghyun Jang.

