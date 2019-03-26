Home Sport Other

Younus Ilyas seeking sponsor boost to shift into next gear

Rallying will rank very low if a popularity contest is held between the many sports played in the country.

Younus Ilyas won the INRC overall & INRC 2 categories in the Sprint de Bengaluru

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

 KOCHI: Rallying will rank very low if a popularity contest is held between the many sports played in the country. Therefore, the exploits of Younus Ilyas may be recognised by a only a few who follow or are associated with the sport.

Ilyas has started the new FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship with a statement victory. The driver from Kerala won the INRC overall and INRC 2 categories in the Sprint de Bengaluru 2019 on Sunday.
“It was a new experience because it was the first time that I was doing a sprint race and it was not a full rally. It has given a good opening to the season. If I continue to keep my focus here on, then it will be very good for me,” said Ilyas, who has been pushing his Mitsubishi Cedia to its absolute limit.

“Right now, with an INRC 2 car, I am getting all these timings while fighting against those who are participating in the main INRC class. That way, it is an advantage that I am able to achieve this even with an INRC-2 car. If I get sponsors, I can move into higher categories,” he said.Ilyas has been climbing up the rallying circuit in the last couple of years. He finished second in the last INRC Championship, just behind veteran Gaurav Gill.

Need more recognition

The attention Ilyas is drawing is ‘good’ but he hopes that the sport gets more recognition rather than him. Champion Yacht Club took over as the promoters of the INRC for three years and Ilyas is positive about this tie-up.“The new promoters have promised they will bring in plans to attract more fans and take rallying up to international standards,” he said. JK Tyres Motorsport is expected to come on board which will be a boost for INRC. “We hope that the sports goes to the next level thanks to these sponsors,” Ilyas said. From a personal point of view, Ilyas who is currently competing in the INRC-2 category is seeking sponsorships. “I have made some adjustments to the car and it is working. That way, it is an advantage but without sponsors, you are always falling behind others,” he said.

The 24-year-old feels that if things don’t change, staying in contention for the championship will become very challenging. “Most of teams and riders are getting sponsors for the full season. When you are getting sponsors in parts, you face a lot of challenges. You have to adjust according to each rally and sometimes you can’t work things out. Things are yet to fall in place completely,” he said.

That said, things have started brightly for Ilyas and his win in the season opener could be an indication of things to come. A repeat of last season may not be an unrealistic dream for someone looking at the bigger picture. “I want to compete at the World Rally Championship. That is my dream. If I keep working and keep my focus, then things will work out,” he said.

