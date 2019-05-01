Home Sport Other

Selection trials for SDAT hostel to begin from May 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) will conduct district-level trials for selecting school students (Class 7 to 11) for its sports hostels (2019-2020), between May 8 and 10. Medal winners in district, state and national-level events will be given priority. Applicants must register on www.sdat.tn.gov.in before May 7, 5pm.

Trials will be held in track and field, badminton, basketball, wrestling, cricket (boys), football, fencing, gymnastics (boys), handball, netball, swimming, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, kabaddi, table tennis (boys), tennis, judo, squash, archery (boys).

State-level trials for selecting students (Class 6, 7 and 8) for centre of excellence will be held on May 21 from 8am at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Track and field events, badminton, table tennis, gymnastics, tennis and swimming (both for boys only) will be conducted. Applications must be submitted on-line before May 20, 5pm.

Trials for selecting college students for sports hostels will be conducted on May 3 at JN Stadium, Chennai. On-line registrations close on May 2, 5 pm. Track and field events, boxing, volleyball, weightlifting, judo will be conducted for boys and girls.

Basketball, fencing, badminton and shooting are only for boys. Applicants must have completed their 12th board exams and should have medalled in state or national-level events or should have taken part in competitions conducted by the School Games Federation of India or the Union sports ministry. Volleyball players should be above 185 cms.

Sports hostels are available for boys in Madurai, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Tanjore, Ariyalur, Tuticorin, Sivaganga, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Ooty, Villupuram, Chennai, Neyveli and Namakkal. For girls, these facilities are in Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Dindigul, Nagercoil, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri and Chennai.

